28th Budapest Wine Festival ahead in September

The 28th Budapest Wine Festival will run this September 5-8 at Buda Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The event features 200 wine and food stands, and more than 40 concerts on four stages.

The Budapest Wine Festival hosts hundreds of exhibitors and attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year to Buda Castle. The mesmerizing view of Hungaryʼs capital, premium local and foreign wines, exciting professional and cultural programs, the devotion of winemakers, and the openness of visitors all contribute to the good reputation of the event.

Saturday is Hungarian Jazz Day on all stages, while Sunday features the best of Hungarian folk music all day.



