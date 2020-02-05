1st Americana music fest in Budapest coming this month

Bence Gaál

Budapestʼs first Americana festival is set to be held this month, featuring nine domestic and international acts on two stages, according to the official Facebook site of the event.

Image: Facebook

The festival will be held on February 22, at the TEMI Fővárosi Művelődési Háza (Fehérvári út 47., Budapest, 1119). Tickets will be available for HUF 2,900 at the door. The event will start around 5 p.m.

Proceeds will go to compensating the bands for their performances, as the event is non-profit.

Organizers say that the event will celebrate Americana music in the Hungarian capital, while also aiming to popularize "roots" music.

Americana is a form of music taking inspiration from various American forms of music, like folk, blues, country and rock n’ roll and mixing them in a way that forms new sounds. The genre a is thus closely related to well-known forms of American music, but tends to sit just outside the pure center of those forms.

There will be two stages at the festival. The first is the Acoustic Stage, which will predominantly feature singer-songwriters and duos. The second stage, the Band Stage, will feature fuller bands. The stages will function in conjunction, with live music alternating between the stages, providing continuous music.

The list of performers and further information is available on the festivalʼs Facebook page.