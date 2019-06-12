14th Design Without Borders exhibition

BBJ

Textile designer Szilvia Szigeti and interior designer Tamás Radnóti are organizing the 14th Design Without Borders exhibition, called the "14. madeinhungary + 7th MeeD", until June 23, according to the Facebook site of the event.

The project features the works of more than 100 designers from 12 countries. Furniture, textiles and design objects by German, Italian, Austrian, Romanian, Swiss, French, Portuguese and Spanish designers will be on display.

A separate section of the event will showcase the works of various design and art universities. The organizers say they aim to present the art of different regions, the positive interaction of creators, the diversity of subjects and creativity of different generations. The exhibition is staged at the Új Budapest Galéria.

Further information is available at the event website.