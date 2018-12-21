Sziget donates six signed guitars to Superar Hungary

BBJ

This holiday season, Sziget donated six signed guitars by #SZIGET2018 performers to Superar Hungary, in order to support the organization, which aims to help children overcome their boundaries through active music learning, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The instrument signed by Liam Gallagher. (Photo by Charitybuzz.com)

The six guitars are signed by Mumford & Sons, Damon Albarn (Gorillaz), Arctic Monkeys, Lana Del Rey, Shawn Mendes, and Liam Gallagher. These guitars are now being auctioned off on Chartiybuzz.com.

More information is available at the Sziget website: szigetfestival.com.