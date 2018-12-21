Your cart

Sziget donates six signed guitars to Superar Hungary

 BBJ
 Friday, December 21, 2018, 12:10

This holiday season, Sziget donated six signed guitars by #SZIGET2018 performers to Superar Hungary, in order to support the organization, which aims to  help children overcome their boundaries through active music learning, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. 

The instrument signed by Liam Gallagher. (Photo by Charitybuzz.com)

The six guitars are signed by Mumford & Sons, Damon Albarn (Gorillaz), Arctic Monkeys, Lana Del Rey, Shawn Mendes, and Liam Gallagher. These guitars are now being auctioned off on Chartiybuzz.com.

More information is available at the Sziget website: szigetfestival.com.

 

 

