Curious cookbook

BBJ

The Hungarian Culinary Society will present its new cookbook, “The Curious Cook’s Kitchen Universe/Bűvös Szakács – Konyhauniverzum” by Tamás B. Molnár and Dóra Bittera on Monday (December 18).

“This is more than a cookbook – it is rather a journey through continents and old times,” the society says in a press release sent to BBJ.hu.

Describing it as a “history of culinary culture mixed with traditional and modern kitchen technologies and with plenty of legendary recipes,” it is based on food articles that appeared in the weekend-edition of Magyar Nemzet.



The organizers say these are “regarded by many as the sparkle that started the so-called ‘Hungarian culinary revolution’. The book is in Hungarian, without photos, but the recipes are said to be easy to find and handle.

This is the first in a planned series of cookbooks, and will be presented by writer György Dragomán, András Karácsony ELTE university professor and co-founder of the society, and chef Lajos Takács.

The event takes place at Innio Restaurant & Bar, Október 6 utca. 9 at 3 p.m., and will also feature Hungarian sparkling wine and marinated salmon.