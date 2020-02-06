Balaton Sound announces 2nd wave of acts for 2020

BBJ

Balaton Sound, the five-day music festival situated on the shores of Lake Balaton, has added a number of high-profile performers to its lineup, with the likes of Steve Aoki, Paul Van Dyk, and Lost Frequencies set to join the already announced Don Diablo, Sigala and Jonas Blue.

Balaton Sound is one of Europe’s largest open-air electronic music festivals and attracted 172,000 guests in 2019.

The 2020 line-up features some of the most talented electronic music and rap artists globally, with this second announcement including Moksi - the Dutch duo inspired by a mutual love of late-ʼ90s U.K. garage - and JPEGMafia, and American rapper and record producer from Baltimore, Maryland. His most recent album, Veteran, was a breakthrough, dissecting topical issues in provocative ways.

Italian-born, Berlin-based duo, Mind Against will be enchanting the crowds with their distinctive sound born from their combined roots of IDM, house, and techno. Their stage will be shared with the likes of Carnage, Dillon Francis and Saymyname.

DJ Snake, who debuted into the international scene with his singles Bird Machine and Turn Down for What in 2013, will be taking the stage on the final day, ending the weekend with a bang.

Europe’s favorite elaborate party starters, Elrow will also host a stage at this year’s festival - showcasing artists including, Loco Dice, Meduza, Ilario Alicante, Danny Tenaglia, with more to be announced.

This year’s vintage Hollywood-themed VIP area will feature a range of special services, ranging from a massage parlor and makeup lounge to fresh fruit and drinks on arrival. VIPs may also enjoy exclusive pool parties and surprise shows.

Further acts will be announced in the coming months.

Three-, four-, and five-day passes on sale now through the festivalʼs official website. Tickets start at EUR 169. Ticket prices will increase from February 14, 2020.