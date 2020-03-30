Wizz Air transports medical equipment from China to Hungary

Bence Gaál

Last weekend, five planes of discount airline Wizz Air were used to transport medical equipment ordered by the Hungarian government from China to Hungary, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The first three Airbus A321neo planes arrived in Budapest on Saturday morning, carrying 27 tonnes of protective equipment. The planes began their journey from Budapest on Thursday, stopping to refuel in Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan, before reaching Shanghai late at night. After receiving the equipment, the planes flew back to Hungary, stopping in Irkutsk and Nur-Sultan to refuel.

On Saturday night, two more A321neo arrived in Budapest from Beijing, carrying 3.27 million masks. Just like in the case of earlier flights, these planes also took stops in Nur-Sultan to refuel.

A total of 18 pilots contributed to the success of the five flights. Wizz Air says that the Airbus A321neo aircraft used for the mission is more environmentally friendly, as it uses 15% less fuel than earlier models, resulting in an extended range with a smaller carbon footprint.

This week, within the framework of another government mission, Wizz Air is set to bring home more than 450 Hungarians stuck in the United States due to travel restrictions introduced by a variety of states in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.