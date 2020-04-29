Wizz Air to require masks, but no decision on empty middle seats

MTI – Econews

Hungarian low-fare carrier Wizz Air on Wednesday said it will require all passengers as well as crew to wear masks on Budapest flights it plans to restart in early May, but it has not taken any decision yet on keeping middle seats empty, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Wizz Air noted that International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Alexandre de Juniac had raised the possibility at a video conference early in April that airlines may have to block middle seats to ensure appropriate social distancing.

Wizz Air said in mid-April that it was operating at 3% of its pre-pandemic capacity.

