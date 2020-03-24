Wizz Air suspends operations at Debrecen base, cancels Brussels flights

Bence Gaál

Discount carrier Wizz Air announced suspending operations at its base in Debrecen (195 km east of Budapest) until May 1, while also suspending flights between Budapest and Brussels-Charleroi between March 25-April 5.

The suspension of the Budapest-Brussels route was necessary, as the Belgian airport announced a temporary shutdown in the wake of the coronavirus crisis until April 5.

"Since the end of February, the number of ʼNo Showsʼ, in other words, passengers who are not showing up to board, has continued to rise. From an original average of 20%, the percentage of people not showing up has now risen to almost 90%," a press release by Brussels South Charleroi Airport says.

According to a report published yesterday by news agency Reuters, Wizz Air said that grounding its entire fleet remains a possibility as travel restrictions introduced around the globe make international commercial flights "untenable or impossible".

"This situation is posing a significant threat on the aviation industry and we call on governments to take non-discriminatory steps that will benefit all airlines," Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said, according to the report.

Passengers with reservations for the recently canceled flights will be automatically informed of the cancellation at the earliest possible date if they have purchased their ticket on wizzair.com or through the airlineʼs mobile app.

The WIZZ account of affected passengers will automatically be credited with 120% of the fare, which they can use within 24 months to purchase Wizz Air products and services.

Passengers may also request a refund of their fare, which, however, will take a longer time. Those who choose this option will receive 100% of the original fare.

Passengers who have bought their tickets through a physical or online travel agency should contact the place of purchase to find out about the possible options, Wizz Air says.