Wizz Air suspends flights to Italy, Israel

Bence Gaál

Discount airline Wizz Air has announced suspending all flights to Italy starting today due to the Italian Prime Ministerʼs decision to extend emergency coronavirus measures to the entire country. The airline will also suspend its flights to Tel Aviv and Eilat between March 12 and March 23, as Israel now requires all arrivals to be quarantined for 14 days.

Wizz Airʼs affected destinations in Italy are Alghero, Bari, Bologna, Catania, Milano Bergamo, Milano Malpensa, Naples, Pisa, Roma Ciampino, Roma Fiumicino, Torino, Venice, Treviso, Verona. The suspensions will remain in place until April 3.

In addition, the airline has also decided to cancel its March 26 special flights to Sofia for the fans Hungary national football team, as the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier between Bulgaria and Hungary will be held behind closed doors. The decision affects flights from both Budapest and Debrecen.

Affected passengers who made their booking on wizzair.com and the airlineʼs smartphone app affected by the measure will be notified via e-mail. They will be given a choice of rescheduling, getting a 100% refund or adding 120% of the ticket cost to their Wizz Account balance.