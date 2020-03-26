Vodafone announces 5-point coronavirus plan

BBJ

Vodafone Hungary has announced a five-point plan to help keep Hungary connected during the coronavirus pandemic. The service provider says it has been developing services and benefits to support the public, businesses and authorities in the next period since the emergency was ordered.

Amanda Nelson, CEO of Vodafone Hungary.

“People need to stay at home and carry out their tasks remotely, whether they are working or studying. This is a difficult time, and we are working to support Hungary by all possible means,” says Amanda Nelson, CEO of Vodafone Hungary.

“We aim to use our technology to support the authorities in their fight against this pandemic, to help our clients stay in touch with their loved ones, and businesses to run their remote working processes seamlessly.

“With these goals in mind, we have drafted our five-point plan to mitigate the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic. On behalf of all our colleagues, we would like to thank the staff of the health and regulatory authorities for their crucial and persistent work in supporting the public through this difficult time,” Nelson adds.

The key elements of the plan are: maintaining the quality of service of networks; providing network capacity and services for critical government functions; improving dissemination of information to the public; facilitating life and work from home and helping the small- and micro-businesses within Vodafone’s supply chain; and improving governments’ insights into people’s movements in affected areas.

First Priority

“Network resilience is our first priority and we will put every effort into it. The use of our networks increased significantly over the course of the past few days and we anticipate that this trend will continue,” Nelson explains.

“As we have expanded our VPN capacity to ensure our employees smooth work conditions from home, we also added extra capacity to our fixed, broadband and mobile networks to cope with the extra demand from customers. Vodafone Hungary is in continuous touch with the authorities, so that the quality of service and the resilience of our networks is not compromised.”

Wholesale access to the network is being prioritized to ensure that the critical government functions and the authorities have priority, and data required for using educational websites and applications will be free until the end of the school year. In order to keep the public up-to-date, the telco has created a dedicated webpage (vodafone.hu/informacio) with all the relevant information on the situation and the services.

As far as its own staff are concerned, on March 13 all employees in its Budapest offices were told to work remotely. Those employed in retail and customer services, unable to work remotely, have a protocol designed to decrease their personal health risks. The company says it will take further action if necessary, in line with the recommendations from the government and health services.

“With the tireless work of my colleagues, we can promise, that we are doing everything in our power to keep supporting Hungary with our digital solutions in these difficult times,” Nelson adds.