V4 pandemic coordination center starts operating

MTI – Econews

A center to coordinate pandemic defense measures taken by the Visegrád Group - Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia - has started operating, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The center, established on the initiative of V4 prime ministers at a summit in Lublin early in September, will bring together decision-makers and experts from each country in a weekly video conference.

They will exchange information on the management of their healthcare systems and on issues such as passenger and freight transport, and border crossings.