United Way appeal to help kids with digital education

Ekaterina Sidorina

United Way Hungary, a non-profit organization focused primarily on education, financial stability and health, has announced a new fundraising campaign called “COVID-19 Emergency: United to Help.”

Photo by Zwiebackesser/Shutterstock.com

The organization’s main concern is disadvantaged children having no means to pursue their education since the quarantine measures require the digitalization of the learning process.

According to a needs assessment survey conducted by United Way Hungary, there are many stories from teachers about them losing connection with some of their students due to the lack of technical devices and internet connections.

In some cases, the children were also short on basic learning tools (pencil, paper, etc.), or even basic needs like tap water. The NGO stresses that its goal in this challenging time is “to meet real needs and reach out to help children with multiple disadvantages catch up and protect their health via a professional community of educators and our partner NGOs.”

The organization states that there is a shortage of “disinfectants and cleaning products, laptops/tablets for teaching young students in underdeveloped areas, as well as educational materials for basic competency development.”

United Way Hungary is asking for donations of unused but functional digital devices or any financial assistance, as well as nominating the NGO for the free 1% of personal income tax the state allows to be granted to charities.

Additional information on the United to Help campaign is available via United Way’s website, unitedway.hu.