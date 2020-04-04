Unemployed up by 30,000 since crisis

Ekaterina Sidorina

The number of unemployed has increased by roughly 30,000 since the start of the pandemic, but this number can still increase by the end of the emergency state due to the economic effects, said Gergely Gulyás, Minister of the Prime Ministerʼs Office.

It is not known exactly how drastically the unemployment rates might be expected to rise, but the government has insisted it will do all it can to ensure as few jobs as possible are lost.

Those who do become unemployed will be eligible for three months of supportive aid in order to help them find a new job in this time, the government says.

