UEFA postpones EURO 2020

MTI – Econews

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on Tuesday the postponement of its national team competition, UEFA EURO 2020, due to be played in June and July this year, including matches that were scheduled to take place in Budapest, state news wire MTI reports.

"The health of all those involved in the game is the priority, as well as to avoid placing any unnecessary pressure on national public services involved in staging matches. The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed", the association said in a statement.

Budapestʼs Puskás Aréna, a new, state-funded, UEFA category 4 stadium that can seat close to 68,000, was supposed to host four EURO 2020 matches. They included Group F matches on June 16, 20 and 24, and a Round of 16 match on June 28.