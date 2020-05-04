Tornanádaska border crossing point opens on Hungarian-Slovakian border

BBJ

Authorities opened the border crossing point at Tornanádaska on the Hungarian-Slovakian border today, government website kormany.hu reports, citing a Facebook post by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Szijjártó initiated the opening of the border crossing for commuters and businesses operating in the area as a response to requests from multiple mayors in the region.

"As a result of negotiations conducted with the Slovakian authorities, Hungarian and Slovakian citizens may once again use the border crossing point for work purposes within the framework of local border traffic from Monday morning," the minister said.

"In addition, not only can the nearby Bánréve border crossing point now be used for the Hungarian-Slovakian two-way traffic of trucks and heavy goods vehicles, but also in the case of Czech and Polish delivery destinations," he added.

