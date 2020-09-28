Theater ticket sales losses could amount to HUF 1 bln

Nicholas Pongratz

The loss of ticket sales suffered by theaters due to the coronavirus epidemic could amount to at least HUF 1 billion, according theaters responding to questions from Világgazdaság.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Most of them will reach 50-70% of last yearʼs lecture revenue. The Vígszínház reported a loss of revenue of several hundred million forints, and the Szeged National Theater about HUF 38 million. The Géza Gárdonyi Theater in Eger (HUF 130 km northeast of Budapest) has lost about HUF 30 mln, replied director Balázs Blaskó.

The Budapest Puppet Theater said that it also belonged to the camp of those who recorded losses. Its ticket sales fell drastically, but costs rose significantly due to, among other things, extra expenses related to the epidemic, such as disinfection.