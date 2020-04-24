Taxi traffic falls by 90% in a matter of a few weeks

Nicholas Pongratz

Nationwide, taxi traffic has fallen by 90%, according to the National Taxi Association, writes Világgazdaság.

A distinctive yellow Budapest taxi in Budapest’s downtown on March 30, 2019. Recent weeks have seen a catastrophic fall in trips made by cab. Photo by GagliardiPhotography / Shutterstock.com

At the beginning of the year, there were more than 7,000 taxis in Budapest, and now fewer than 2,500 travel the streets.

The number of taxi journey orders has decreased by 80% in recent weeks; the previous average of 4,200 daily journeys has fallen to about 1,200 during the coronavirus crisis, falling further to only 300-400 on weekends, Miklós Tamás, president of City Taxi, told the economic daily.

The cooperative firm organizes the transport for 850 taxi drivers and employs 30-40 workers. The president stressed that City wants to keep all its employees. Attempts are being made to bridge the current situation with paid or unpaid leave, and only half of taxi drivers work one day at a time, vg.hu notes.