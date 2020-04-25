Tax cuts leave more money with entrepreneurs and families

Ekaterina Sidorina

The current coronavirus pandemic has affected not only public health, but also the economy, potentially putting in danger the livelihood of entrepreneurs and their families. The government has, therefore, taken measures to protect these people, State Secretary for Tax Affairs at Ministry of Finance Norbert Izer said during the Operational Group briefing today (Saturday, April 25).

Photo by MD_Photography / Shutterstock.com

Izer added that the measures will leave an additional cumulative HUF 300 billion with the potentially endangered groups.

“The government continues to believe in a policy of tax cuts,” Izer stated, also stressing that tens of thousands of disadvantaged entrepreneurs now have to pay practically no public levies.

"Thanks to the tax relief, a total of HUF 66 billion will remain with entrepreneurs," he said.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.