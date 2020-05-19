Szijjártó in talks with Slovenia on phasing out border restrictions

MTI – Econews

Slovenia and Hungary have started working on a plan to gradually ease border restrictions, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said after talks with Zdravko Pocivalsek, Sloveniaʼs economy minister, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Szijjártó said restarting the economy meant resuming international cooperation, and this entailed easing border restrictions "without compromising the priority of peopleʼs health".

The minister noted that bilateral trade between Hungary and Slovenia exceeds EUR 2.5 billion a year.

"...We have begun work on the gradual lifting of the restrictive measures affecting the crossing of the border, with relation to which we have designated a target date of June 1," Szijjártó said.

