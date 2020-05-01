Sziget Festival 2020 canceled

Bence Gaál

The government has decided to extend the ban on large-scale events until August 15, meaning that Sziget Festival cannot take place this year, according to a statement by the festivalʼs organizers.

"We would like to ask for patience whilst we work with our ticketing partners to prepare the arrangements for ticket buyers. We will share all of the details with them by email as soon as we can," a statement by Sziget says.

The organizers argue that the decision to cancel the event serves the safety of all festivalgoers and those working at the festival.

"There is no historical precedent for the current situation," says Tamás Kádár, chief organizer, Sziget. "This means that we do not have a solution for this. At the moment, we are just very sad that the huge amount of work, love, and commitment demonstrated by our colleagues for decades has turned into nothing this year."

Sziget has grown to one of Europeʼs largest festivals over the last 28 years.

The Sziget festival organizing companyʼs other major events, Telekom VOLT Festival and Balaton Sound are also canceled.

"It is certain that this unprecedented situation will cause very serious damage to the entire festival market, and hence to the country too, endangering many jobs and businesses," Kádár notes.