Swisscham hoping to scale-up 3D face shield production

Robin Marshall

The Swiss-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce is appealing for assistance to help two firms scale up their plans to produce 3D-printed plastic face masks for hospitals.

3D printer printing plastic parts of medical protective shields. Photo by Jiri ʼTashiʼ Vondracek/Shutterstock.com

“They have already started, but for further production they would like to ask for support from companies,” Júlia Lipovecz, director of Swisscham Hungary, tells the Budapest Business Journal.

The two companies are BIP-TEC Kft. (a member of Swiss Business Club, which is itself a member of Swisscham) and chamber member Holes Műanyag Siklócsapágy Kft.

“Healthcare workers are at increased risk of infection,” Swisscham office manager Diána Mikoly notes. “We want to reduce this risk by producing as many plastic face protection shields, made with 3D printer, as possible, which is realized by BIP-TEC and Holes Kft. These shields will go to hospitals and healthcare institutions in need.”

The prototype face shield

She adds that, together the Swiss Business Club, the chamber is “looking for those who are open to support the humanitarian action” of the two firms in order to strengthen healthcare workers’ protection against coronavirus.

“Our goal is to increase the number of manufactured and shipped shields as much as possible. If you are interested in the initiative, you have the opportunity to support it financially,” Mikoly says.

For more information on the project, contact Swisscham direct via info@swisscham.hu and praesident@swissbc.hu.

