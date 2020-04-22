Students get assistance in admission procedures, obtaining degrees

BBJ

The government is assisting young people with several measures in university admission procedures in vocational training, acquisition of degrees, language examinations, and in the case of student loans, Minister of State of the Ministry for Innovation and Technology Tamás Schanda said, according to a report by kormany.hu.

Image by Pexels

Schanda said admission procedures in higher education are ongoing, and in the next few days an administrative function will be made available on the felvi.hu website, with the aid of which applicants will be able to check, modify, and add missing details. Until July 9, they will also be able to change the order of their applications to different universities.

In vocational training conducted within the school system, the written part of complex examinations will be held after the final examinations, while practical examinations will be organized in May. There will be no oral examinations in this form of training either, Schanda added.

He argued that protecting health and human lives is the top priority, but restarting the economy within the shortest possible time is also in Hungary’s best interests, noting that those currently in higher education and vocational training will play a key role.

Several measures have been introduced in the interest of providing support and jobs for students. The decision to allow those who will have completed their higher education studies by August 31 without a language certificate to receive their degrees is expected to help 75,000 students.

Those who would like to take language examinations will soon be able to do so also online, he added.

Changes have also been made to student loans; the maximum amount of the interest-free any-purpose Student Loan Plus available from May is HUF 500,000, while it is HUF 1.2 million for those attending certain adult training programs. From August 15, the monthly available amount of the any-purpose student loan will more than double; as a result, in the next academic year, loans of up to HUF 1.5 million could be requested, the minister of state underlined.

From May, students in higher education will be able to apply for Student Loan1 even retroactive to the first semester, meaning that they could have access to as much as HUF 350,000. The language learning student loans taken out so far have been interest-free; at the same time, from May this product will be removed from the system, Schanda added.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.