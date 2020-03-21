State-owned company starts making surgical masks

MTI – Econews

Kézmű, a state-owned company that employs Hungarians living with disabilities, has started making surgical masks because of the pandemic, state secretary Attila Fülöp announced at the Kézmű factory in Budapest on Friday, state news wire MTI reports.

Photo by DimaBerlin/Shutterstock.com

The first masks produced will go to those most vulnerable to the coronavirus: residents and staff of retirement homes, Fülöp said.

Péter Csizi, the managing director of Kézmű as well as Erfo and Főkefe, which also employ people living with disabilities, said the company could turn out as many as 30,000 masks a day. The double-layer textile masks are washable and can be reused, he added.

The Kézmű-Erfo-Főkefe group employs 9,000 people at 136 bases around the country.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.

