Spa assoc urges operators to wait for detailed rules before reopening

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian Spa Association on Monday said it has asked members to make a "sober interpretation" of a government decree allowing spas outside of the capital to reopen and urged them to wait until detailed regulations are issued, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

People relaxing at a countryside spa in Hajdúszoboszló. (Image by aijaphoto/Shutterstock.com)

Hungaryʼs government has decreed that beaches, open-air spas, open-air museums, and zoos in places outside of Budapest and Pest County may open to visitors from May 4. The decree places responsibility for ensuring compliance with social distancing rules on the operators of such establishments.

All spas in Hungary were earlier closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The association said the provisions in the decree may be interpreted in a number of different ways, from a professional and a legal perspective, and has asked the National Public Health Centre and the Human Resources Ministry for clarification.

The association said spas could realistically reopen for the three-day Pentecost weekend at the end of May.

