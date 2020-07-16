Schools to reopen in September

MTI – Econews

Schools are on track to reopen normally in September, and should the epidemic situation necessitate further measures, they will be addressed at the institutional, local or regional level, the Ministry for Human Capacities (EMMI) told Népszava.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

In recent months, the virus has not appeared in many settlements, so now the government plans to order distance learning only where epidemiological considerations warrant it.

The ministry justified the government’s plans with equal educational opportunities and parental relief.

Tamás Totyik, vice-president of the Teachers’ Union, called the plans acceptable, as a significant proportion of children living in disadvantaged regions were unable to take advantage of digital education, the left-wing newspaper adds.