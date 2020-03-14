Schools to be closed from today

Bence Gaál

Students will not be allowed to attend educational institutions from next Monday and teachers will have to adopt digital methods that do not require personal attendance, according to a Facebook announcement by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

According to Orbán, principals will still be required to go to work. If necessary, schools will be allowed to provide child supervision services for children in small groups. However, the Prime Minister noted that it would be better for children to stay home.

He also called attention to the fact that COVID-19 poses a higher risk for elderly people, saying that children should not be supervised by their grandparents.

“Let us take care of our parents, let us take care of our grandparents, let us take care of one another,” he said.

Regarding final examinations, Orbán argued that students will be able to prepare for them, and that there is a chance that the exams will be held in the usual manner.

The Prime Minister also announced that ten task forces have been set up as part of the coronavirus containment effort. The recommendation for closing schools was put forward by the education task force led by Minister of State for Public Education Zoltán Maruzsa.

Orbán also said that Israel is now also on the list of countries from which foreigners arriving in Hungary are denied entry. The other countries on the list are Iran, China, South Korea, and Italy.

At the time of writing, there are 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hungary, six more than on Friday. All six new cases are Hungarian citizens, according to koronavirus.gov.hu. Some 79 people are in quarantine, and 1,014 tests have been carried out so far.