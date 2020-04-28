Restrictions on movement improve air quality in Hungary

remember me
Levels of nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant produced by burning fossil fuels, fell by about 15% across Hungary in March and April, mainly because of curfew restrictions in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, state news wire MTI reports citing a statement by the Ministry of Agriculture.
Nitrogen dioxide levels are down as much as 35% in larger cities, the ministry said.
Particulate matter levels were little changed as the fall in vehicular traffic was offset by more time spent in homes heated with wood or other solid fuels, it added.
