Restrictions on activities and parking in Pilisszentkereszt and Dobogókő

Ekaterina Sidorina

Sport activities, hiking and parking have been banned in the entire area of Pilisszentkereszt and Dobogókő, popular Hungarian recreation and spiritual areas, local mayors have announced.

Panoramic view of the Danube Bend (Dunakanyar) with the Transdanubian Mountains at Dobogoko, Hungary. Photo by /Shutterstock.com

The stricter rule is implied under the extension of the power of local mayors due to the coronavirus pandemic during the Easter celebration.

Mayor Márton Peller justified the measures in his village by saying they would help protect the wellbeing of the Pilisszentkereszt residents. The mayor’s decision effectively means that activities and parking in the restricted areas are limited to local residents only.

The rules were also tightened in nearby Pilisszentlászló, where during the Easter holidays only local residents and persons performing public duties may enter the village. The restriction is being supervised by the local police and the Pilisszentlászló Civil Guard, wrote Mayor Attila Tóth in a statement issued on Saturday.

Tourists have also been restricted in quite a few other towns over Easter, including Szentendre, Nagykovács and Zebegény, among others.

