Restaurants in Budapest allowed to open indoor areas from Friday

Bence Gaál

Starting May 29, restaurants, bars, and cafés in Budapest will be allowed to open their indoor areas for customers, right-wing news portal Pesti Srácok reports, citing Government Communication Center Spokesman Örs Farkas.

Image by MNStudio/Shutterstock.com

At the moment catering establishments in Budapest are only allowed to seat guests outdoors, and prepare food for takeaway. Catering units located inside hotels will also be allowed to open their indoor areas for their customers.

The spokesman said that wearing masks will be mandatory for employees, adding that the establishments will also be obliged to comply with social distancing regulations.

Additionally, open-air playgrounds in Budapest will also be opened for the public this weekend.