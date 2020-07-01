Representative coronavirus screening shows just 3 positives

MTI – Econews

A nationwide representative screening for infection by the novel coronavirus produced just three positives from 10,575 tests, Dr. Béla Merkely, the rector of Semmelweis University, who heads the project, said on Wednesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Semmelweis University, Hungaryʼs three other medical schools, and the Central Statistical Office (KSH) conducted the screening of almost 18,000 people over the age of 14 in the first half of May with the support of the Innovation and Technology Ministry.

The three positive tests show an active infection rate of 0.029%, suggesting there were 2,421 active cases in Hungary when the screening was conducted, Dr. Merkely said.

The screening produced 70 positive tests for novel coronavirus antibodies, a rate of 0.68%, suggesting 56,439 Hungarians had recovered from Covid-19 in the period until May 16, when the screening finished, he added.