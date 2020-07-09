Reentry to Hungary made easier for residence permit holders

Nicholas Pongratz

According to an announcement by the National Police Headquarters, a government decree on eased travel restrictions during the epidemiological preparedness period entered into force last Saturday, writes portfolio.hu.

Image by Johanna Poetsch / Shutterstock.com

According to this, "a non-Hungarian citizen from abroad who has a residence permit valid for the period of stay exceeding 90 days in Hungary may enter the territory of Hungary without submitting a written application for permission to enter, if he presents the residence permit issued to him".

It was emphasized that foreigners with a residence permit are also obliged to undergo a health check at the state border upon entering Hungary.

If coronavirus is suspected during that inspection, the epidemiological authority shall designate a quarantine site located at a health institution designated for that purpose.