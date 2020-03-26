Qatar Airways upgrades services to help people get home

BBJ

Qatar Airways says that it is looking to keep skies open and get as many people possible in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, via adding extra seats and upgrading routes.

The airline uses aircraft with advanced air filter systems, and implements a strict bio-security staff screening in order to continue operating and get people home.

This week, Qatar Airways added 10,000 extra seats to its network, and decided to provide charter services to Europe and the United States from Asia. Furthermore, the airline added extra flights to Paris, Perth, and Dublin from Doha, and upgraded services to Frankfurt, London Heathrow, and Perth with the addition of the Airbus A380 on those routes.

"Figures for the last seven days show load factors of over 80% for flights to the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, with a fall to 36% for outbound services from those countries, illustrating the demand for homeward travel," a press release by the airline says.

Qatar Airways notes that it has flown more than 100,000 passengers home in the last seven days leading up to Wednesday. Some 72% of passengers carried on March 24 were nationals flying to their country of origin.

"Working with embassies around the world, the airline has operated one-off services from destinations such as Phnom Penh, Denpasar, Manila and Kuala Lumpur to Europe. More than 5,000 passengers were flown home by these services over the last week, a number that is expected to more than triple over the next week," the airline says.

A full list of operational routes is available here. Qatar Airways currently operates flights to 75 destinations, but the number might become lower in case nations introduce stricter restrictions.