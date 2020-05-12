Qatar Airways to give away 100,000 tickets to healthcare workers

BBJ

Qatar Airways will give away 100,000 free tickets to frontline healthcare professionals to thank them for looking after people during the current coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The giveaway opened today and will close at 11:59 p.m. on May 18 (Doha time). Healthcare professionals can register for this exclusive offer at qatarairways.com/ThankYouHeroes by submitting a form to receive a unique promotion code, offered on a first come, first served basis.

Healthcare professionals from every country in the world will be eligible for tickets. To ensure the application process is fair and transparent, each country will receive a daily allocation of tickets, depending on its population size, Qatar Airways says.

The daily allocation will be released at 00:01 a.m. Doha time throughout the campaign period.

Healthcare professionals that receive the promotion code can book up to two complimentary Economy Class return tickets on Qatar Airways operated flights – one for themselves and one for a companion – to anywhere on the airline’s global network.

Tickets must be booked before November 26, with travel valid until December 10, 2020. The tickets will be fully flexible, with an unlimited number of destination or date changes allowed without any fees. Fare and surcharges will be waived on tickets, but airport taxes apply.

"We at Qatar Airways are incredibly grateful for the commitment and hard work of healthcare professionals around the world who looked after people in these times of uncertainty," Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker said. "Their heroic display of kindness, dedication, and professionalism has saved hundreds of thousands of lives around the world."

“We have built a strong level of trust with passengers, governments, trade partners, and airports as a reliable partner during this crisis and we intend to continue delivering on this mission by acknowledging the incredible efforts of these heroes. Our crew and operation has never given up during these past three months, never abandoned hope or their mission to help people get home to their loved ones and we do not intend to do so now," he added.

Healthcare professionals will be offered additionally a voucher with 35% discount to redeem at Qatar Duty Free retail outlets at the airline’s hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha, valid for use up to December 31.

“United in dedication, we share our gratitude. Now it is our turn to give something back to those on the healthcare frontline," Al Baker argued. "There are no words or gestures that are enough to repay these brave men and women but we hope that our small offer of a complimentary return flight on Qatar Airways will allow them to enjoy a well-deserved holiday, visit family and friends or explore a destination they have always dreamed of, as travel restrictions start to ease."