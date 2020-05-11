PSA to restart production gradually at Opel plant in Hungary

MTI – Econews

French vehicle maker PSA will gradually restart production at the Opel engine plant in Szentgotthárd (276 km west of Budapest) on Wednesday, the plantʼs spokesman said on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Istvan Balogh / Shutterstock.com

Strict health safety measures have been taken at the plant, after consultations with unions and the workersʼ council, as at all of the PSA groupʼs production facilities, said Zoltán Kaszás.

Production will start with the three-cylinder turbo PureTech petrol engine, he added.

Yann Vincent, the PSA groupʼs VP for production, said the group would ramp up output "gradually and securely".

Production at the Opel plant in Szentgotthárd was shut down on March 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic.