Proposal to rush extension of emergency vote rejected

Bence Gaál

A proposal to move the vote on extending the state of emergency and expanding the power of the government to Tuesday has been rejected by the Parliament, according to a report by news site Index.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com.

Scheduling a vote on the bill requires a deviation from house rules, which needs the support of at least four-fifths of MPs, however the opposition parties earlier announced being against both the deviation and the bill itself.

Some 137 MPs voted in favor, while 52 voted against the motion.

Now, a vote on the bill is expected to take place next Tuesday. It will only require a two-thirds majority, which the ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition possesses, to pass.