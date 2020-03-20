Your cart

Profession.hu to publish medical volunteer jobs for free

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Friday, March 20, 2020, 10:55

Profession.hu will publish free of charge any volunteer or health care position that contributes to the fight against the coronavirus, says origo.hu. 

Image by Pixabay

The aim of the initiative is to connect professionals with a health background, and those who want to help to the places where they are most needed now, as efficiently and quickly as possible.

"We are confident that with the small amount of help that institutions and professionals can find in each other for free, we can help a little bit in their work," explained István Martis, managing director of Profession.hu.

 

 

