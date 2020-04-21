Poultry and pig subsidies to be paid this week

Nicholas Pongratz

Payments of poultry and pig welfare measures will start to be paid this week, writes agroinform.hu.

Image by Pexels

HUF 3.15 billion will be transferred to poultry farmers, HUF 1.68 bln to pig farmers, and HUF 1.8 bln for those with breeding sows.

In the current emergency, it is important that farmers have sufficient liquidity. To this end, the priority objective of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Hungarian State Treasury is to pay the subsidies to those entitled to them as soon as possible.

Hungary is one of the few countries that provides subsidies to encourage farmers to provide animal welfare conditions that go beyond EU conditions, agroinform.hu adds.