PM signs decree on dedicated shopping hours for elderly

MTI – Econews

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán signed a decree on Monday re-establishing dedicated shopping times for the elderly, who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

In a video message posted on his Facebook page, Orbán noted that the decree was signed after a meeting of the Council of the Elderly earlier on Monday.

The decree designates the periods between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on weekdays, and between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on weekends, as dedicated shopping hours for people 65 and over in supermarkets, pharmacies, and stores that sell fast-moving consumer goods.

Orbán clarified that the elderly are free to do their shopping at any other time, too, but only they will be allowed to shop in FMCG stores and pharmacies during the dedicated periods.

Minister for Families Katalin Novák said after a meeting with the Council of the Elderly on Monday that the body recommended the government again mandate dedicated shopping hours for older Hungarian.

She said the recommendation was for a period of one or two hours - shorter than the three-hour dedicated period during the first wave of the pandemic - during an off-peak period limited to weekdays.