Plasma therapy shows promise

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Nine people have received plasma therapy in Hungary, which is currently the most promising way to fight COVID-19 diseases, says hvg.hu.
The first patients were given serum prepared from the blood plasma of recovered patients at the South Pest Central Hospital.
Although there are limitations to the treatment, several universities and research groups are working hard to expand the treatment, and a Hungarian company founded in Austria is also playing a key role in the work.
"It is a very promising treatment, the patients’ condition is improving spectacularly," said National Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller, about two patients treated with plasma therapy at the South Pest Central Hospital.
scroll for moreall times CET
PwC Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben