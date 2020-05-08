Plasma therapy shows promise

Nicholas Pongratz

Nine people have received plasma therapy in Hungary, which is currently the most promising way to fight COVID-19 diseases, says hvg.hu.

Photo by Gecko Studio / Shutterstock.com

The first patients were given serum prepared from the blood plasma of recovered patients at the South Pest Central Hospital.

Although there are limitations to the treatment, several universities and research groups are working hard to expand the treatment, and a Hungarian company founded in Austria is also playing a key role in the work.

"It is a very promising treatment, the patients’ condition is improving spectacularly," said National Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller, about two patients treated with plasma therapy at the South Pest Central Hospital.