Pintérʼs first coronavirus test negative

The first coronavirus test of Minister of Interior Sándor Pintér came back negative, Hungaryʼs Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller announced today.
Last week, Pintér met and shook hands with Moroccoʼs Minister of Equipment, Transport and Logistics Abdelkader Aamara, who has since tested positive for COVID-19.
Müller added that another 41 people who came in contact with the Moroccan politician were tested. None of them tested positive for the virus.
