Pintérʼs first coronavirus test negative

Bence Gaál

The first coronavirus test of Minister of Interior Sándor Pintér came back negative, Hungaryʼs Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller announced today.

Sándor Pintér (Image by posztos/Shutterstock.com)

Last week, Pintér met and shook hands with Moroccoʼs Minister of Equipment, Transport and Logistics Abdelkader Aamara, who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Müller added that another 41 people who came in contact with the Moroccan politician were tested. None of them tested positive for the virus.