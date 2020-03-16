Your cart

Pintérʼs first coronavirus test negative

 Bence Gaál
 Monday, March 16, 2020, 17:27

The first coronavirus test of Minister of Interior Sándor Pintér came back negative, Hungaryʼs Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller announced today.

Sándor Pintér (Image by posztos/Shutterstock.com)

Last week, Pintér met and shook hands with Moroccoʼs Minister of Equipment, Transport and Logistics Abdelkader Aamara, who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Müller added that another 41 people who came in contact with the Moroccan politician were tested. None of them tested positive for the virus.

 

 

