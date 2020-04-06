Palkovics discusses govʼt action plan with business leaders

MTI – Econews

Innovation and Technology Minister László Palkovics held a video conference with business leaders on Monday to discuss preparations for restarting the economy and to effect reactions to the governmentʼs action plan to protect the economy from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, state news wire MTI reports.

László Palkovics (Image by Endre Véssey/Ministry for Innovation and Technology)

Palkovics expressed his appreciation for feedback from professional organizations and business associations in the past weeks, noting that many of their recommendations had been included in the governmentʼs action plan, the Innovation and Technology Ministry said in a statement.

The minister said the action plan will not increase Hungaryʼs external vulnerability nor will it exceed thresholds in the 2020 budget, rather fiscal resources will be reallocated to protect businesses and workplaces.

In addition to leaders of the government and the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), representatives of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MKIK), the National Association of Employers and Industrialists (MGYOSZ), the National Agriculture Chamber (NAK), The National Association of Tourism and Catering Employers (VIMOSZ), the National Association of Businesses and Employers (VOSZ), the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) and the German-Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DUIHK) participated at the video conference.

The sides will continue to consult on the governmentʼs action plan in the coming days, the Innovation and Technology Ministry said.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán unveiled the main points of the economic action plan in a televised statement at noon on Monday.

