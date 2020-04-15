’Our Street’ community platform given support by MOL Limo

Nicholas Pongratz

In response to the epidemiological situation that has developed in recent weeks, the local community-building platform Miutcánk (Our Street) has launched an extensive neighborhood cooperation across Hungary and is now supported by MOL Limo, writes penzcentrum.hu.

Some 50 volunteers will each be able to use a HUF 10,000 MOL Limo voucher to help elderly and other neighbors who are particularly at risk from the epidemic by doing their shopping or collecting prescription drugs, for example.

"The operating basis of our company is the community idea, which is why we did not hesitate for a minute in supporting the Miutcánk initiative," Richard Sáreczky, the managing director of MOL Limo, was quoted by penzcentrum.hu as saying.