Nurseries and kindergartens to reopen in Hungary

Ekaterina Sidorina

Nurseries and kindergartens outside of Budapest will be able to open their doors on May 25, Secretary of State for Public Education Zoltán Maruzsa said during the Operational Group briefing today (Sunday, May 24).

Those in the capital will follow the rest of the country from June 2, he added.

As for the schools, the distance learning practice will remain in force until the end of this school year on June 15, with the possibility to use the school buildings for small group consultations from June 2.

No rules limiting the number of people able to attend these meetings will be introduced, the decisions can be made according to the local conditions.