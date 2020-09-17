Number of Hungaryʼs active COVID-19 cases exceeds 10,000

Bence Gaál

The number of active coronavirus cases in Hungary has increased to 10,280, with 710 new cases registered since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Some 43% of active cases are located in Budapest.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 15,170, up from 14,460 yesterday.

The death toll has increased to 663, after the passing of nine chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries has grown to 4,227.

Currently, 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 21 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 580,072 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. Some 28,920 people are currently in compulsory home quarantine.

Looking at all diagnosed cases until now, Budapest remains the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 6,500. Pest County is the second most affected, with 2,138 cases, followed by Fejér County (802 cases).