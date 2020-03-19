Number of home quarantine orders exceeds 2,800

BBJ

Operational Corps head Tibor Lakatos announced that some 2,817 compulsory home quarantine orders were issued between March 12 and 17, adding that 5,094 checks were carried out to verify compliance with home quarantine rules, according to a report by Abouthungary.hu.

People who break the rules of compulsory quarantine are sanctioned.

While most managed to comply with the measures limiting the opening hours of commercial establishments, fines to the value of HUF 350,000 have been imposed on seven persons due to violations.

The National Tax and Customs Administration will also help authorities check compliance in case of commercial establishments.

Lakatos also said that while the Operational Corps made no recommendations regarding curfew and lockdown measures so far, it is possible that time for such measures will come. He also added that the implementation of such measures would require extensive modeling and calculations.

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including on weekends, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.