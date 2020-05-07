Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 3,150

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,150, up 39 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Savanevich Viktar/Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities stands at 383 after the passing of 10 elderly, chronically ill patients.

A further 42 people were declared healthy, bringing the total number of recoveries to 801.

There are currently 1,966 active cases of COVID-19 in Hungary. Active cases have been on the decrease for three days in a row.

Some 968 people are hospitalized at the moment, with 50 of them requiring ventilation.

So far, 94,036 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine stands at 10,956.

Looking at all diagnosed cases so far, Budapest is the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,544. Pest county continues to be the second most affected, with 414 cases, followed by Fejér county (312 cases).

In these challenging times, bbj.hu is committed to providing you with up-to-date and accurate information. We will post at least three coronavirus updates each day, including weekends and bank holidays, at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., or as close to then as developing events allow. Breaking news and other stories will be added throughout the day Monday-through-Friday.