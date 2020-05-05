Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 3,065

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 3,065, up 30 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The coronavirus death toll has increased to 363, after the passing of 12 more chronically ill patients.

The number of recoveries has grown to 709, up 79 compared to yesterday.

There are 1,993 active cases of COVID-19 in Hungary at the moment. Approximately 63% of these cases are located in Budapest or Pest county, the website says.

Some 982 people are currently hospitalized, with 55 of them requiring ventilation.

So far, 85,557 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine stands at 10,547.

Looking at all diagnosed cases so far, Budapest is the most affected area of the entire country, with the number of cases (both active and inactive) reaching 1,503. Pest county continues to be the second most affected, with 402 cases, followed by Fejér county (306 cases).

To date, more than 50 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the following counties: Zala (139), Komárom-Esztergom (141), Csongrád (101), Győr-Moson-Sopron (81), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (65), and Veszprém (58).



