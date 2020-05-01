Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 2,863

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Hungary has increased to 2,863, up 88 compared to yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of victims has increased to 323, after the passing of 11 patients suffering from underlying medical conditions.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries stands at 609, up 28 compared to yesterday.

Some 983 of those suffering from the virus are hospitalized, with 49 of them requiring ventilation.

So far, 76,331 tests have been conducted at accredited laboratories. The number of people currently in compulsory home quarantine stands at 10,384.

Budapest is still the most infected area of the entire country, with the number of cases reaching 1,408. Pest county is still the second most infected, with 380 cases, followed by Fejér county (296 cases). The following counties have 50 or more cases of coronavirus: Komárom-Esztergom (110), Zala (108), Csongrád (97), Győr-Moson-Sopron (78), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (64), and Veszprém (58).

