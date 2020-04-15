Number of COVID-19 cases hit 1,579

Bence Gaál

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hungary has increased to 1,579, up 67 since yesterday, according to data by government coronavirus information site koronavirus.gov.hu.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

All new patients are Hungarian nationals.

The number of fatalities has grown by 12, reaching 134.

The Pesti út Elderly Care Home in Budapest now has 212 confirmed infections and 13 deaths.

On the other hand, a total of 192 people have managed to recover so far, up 70 since yesterday.

Some 13,360 people are currently in compulsory two-week home quarantine. A total of 37,326 coronavirus tests have been carried out at accredited laboratories until now.

Budapest remains the most infected area with 770 cases. Pest county is the second most infected area with 234 cases, followed by Fejér county (114 cases). There are more than 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Győr-Moson-Sopron (61) and Csongrád (52) counties.

